Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

