Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

