Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 31,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,665. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

