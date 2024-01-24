Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DISV stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,490 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

