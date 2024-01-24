Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 991,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.