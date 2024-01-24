Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,797 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $102,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 62,575 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

