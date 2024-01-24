Diligent Investors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,170. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.