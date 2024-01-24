Diligent Investors LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 1,257,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

