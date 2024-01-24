Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Valvoline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 739,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

