Diligent Investors LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,943. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

