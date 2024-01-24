Diligent Investors LLC Sells 10,335 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. 81,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

