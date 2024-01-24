Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPYG traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,478. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

