Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 114,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 29,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,503. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

