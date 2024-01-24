Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,663. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.