Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 0.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 1.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

