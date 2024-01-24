Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

