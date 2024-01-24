Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. 9,310,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,670. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.