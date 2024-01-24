Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises 0.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

