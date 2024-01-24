Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 215,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,629. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

