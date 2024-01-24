Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.5 %

TBJL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 243,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

