Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 1,315,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

