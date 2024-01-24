Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,831 shares. The company has a market cap of $558.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

