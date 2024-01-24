Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,863,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 1,646,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

