Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.71

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

