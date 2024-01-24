Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

