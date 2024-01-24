Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 20% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 269,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 237,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 256.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

