Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.70

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 76122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

