Daniels&Tansey LLP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 8,441,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.