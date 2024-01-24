Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

