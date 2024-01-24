Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

