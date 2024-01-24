Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

