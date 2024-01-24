Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 674 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

