Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.35 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $158.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
