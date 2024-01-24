Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.79. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,538,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 32.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

