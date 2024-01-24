D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

DHI traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

