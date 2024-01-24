D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.