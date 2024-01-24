D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

