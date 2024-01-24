D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

BJUL stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

