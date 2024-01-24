CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Citigroup upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

