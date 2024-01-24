CVRx (CVRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVRx Stock Down 1.0 %

CVRx stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $549.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVRx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVRx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVRx by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

