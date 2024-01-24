Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

