Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

