Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 60,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,648,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,222,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,110,600.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $113,875.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

