Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after purchasing an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.