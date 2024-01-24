Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

FV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 107,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

