Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 111,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,011. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

