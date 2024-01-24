Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.41. 1,440,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,240. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

