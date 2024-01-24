Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 4.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $130.03. 1,523,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,544. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

