Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $27.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,253.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $934.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

