Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 6,609,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,144. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

